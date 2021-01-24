Vincennes University demolishes storm-damaged dormitory

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A longtime residence hall on the main campus of Vincennes University has been demolished after it was severely damaged during a wind storm last April. The university says the 54-year-old Harrison Hall came down this month.

The building had housed male students and administrative offices. A plan for the site has not yet been determined.

Harrison Hall was built in 1967 and named for university founder William Henry Harrison, who was the first governor of the Indiana Territory from 1801 to 1812. He was elected the ninth president of the United States in 1840.