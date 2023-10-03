HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vincennes University has a new chairman.

The Vincennes University Board of Trustees elected Mike Sievers as Chairman during its annual meeting on Monday. Gayle Baugh was also sworn in for a second term as Student Trustee.

Officials state Sievers has served on the Board since 2006 and most recently served as First Vice Chair. Officials also state Sievers replaces John Stachura who assumed the Chairman role in 2015.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by my colleagues on the Board of Trustees,” Sievers said. “Serving as the chairman of this distinguished university’s Board is a tremendous privilege, and I accept this responsibility with utmost gratitude and dedication. Together, we will steer our institution toward a future of growth, innovation, and academic excellence, all while staying true to the University’s mission and its commitment to ensuring higher education is affordable and accessible to all. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and the entire University community as we continue to shape the future of Vincennes University.”

VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson commented, “On behalf of Vincennes University, I extend our congratulations to Chairman Sievers. His wealth of experience and understanding of our institution’s mission, values, and goals make him an exceptional choice. I am looking forward to this new chapter of his leadership.”

Stachura, who was appointed to the Board in 2006, said it was the right time to pass the torch and will continue to serve as a Trustee. Stachura thanked his fellow Trustees, Dr. Chuck Johnson and the University Community.

Johnson congratulated Sievers, commended Stachura on his service to the Board, and praised Baugh on her reappointment by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Officials state Baugh is the first Student Trustee to be reappointed to the Board of Trustees, and will serve through October 6, 2024, majoring in elementary and special education.

Officials also state Board Secretary J.R. Gaylor, Trustee Rick Schach, and Trustee Don Villwock also received reappointments from Holcomb and will serve three-year terms through Oct. 4, 2026.