Vincennes University going virtual for rest of semester

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – Vincennes University announced it is ending in-person classes earlier than previously scheduled at both the Vincennes and Jasper campuses due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates.

The final day of face-to-face instruction for the fall semester is Friday. The university will then transition to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester, which ends Dec. 11. Exceptions will be made to permit in-person instruction through Nov. 24, including clinicals, labs, and internships, but will only be granted when it is absolutely necessary, the university said.

Faculty members, deans and the university’s provost will determine which classes must continue through Nov. 24. Instructors will contact students the affected students.

Residence halls will remain open through the end of the fall semester, but students are encouraged to move home if possible. Students who check out of residence halls before the end of the fall semester will receive a pro-rata credit to their account for room and board charges.

In-person classes were scheduled to stop after Nov. 24. All VU sites are closed Nov. 25-30 for Thanksgiving and Fall Break. VU will announce any adjustments to its post-Thanksgiving remote working plan for staff soon.

After Thanksgiving and Fall Break, classes resume virtually on Dec. 2. Virtual Mid-year Commencement will be Dec. 12. Spring semester begins virtually on Jan. 19. Face-to-face classes start on Feb. 1, 2021.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)