Vincennes University honoring grads with virtual commencement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT)- While high school and college graduates across the country may be feeling left out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vincennes University is honoring grads with a virtual commencement ceremony.

More than 1,800 students will be honored in the university’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony. The graduating class represents 77 of Indiana’s 92 counties, 32 states, and five countries.

The virtual commencement is available online until July 26.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

LATEST NEWS