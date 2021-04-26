Vincennes University introduces $5,000 housing scholarships

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) – Vincennes University has announced a new scholarship for new and returning students. The Residential Opportunity Scholarship is a scholarship for up to $5,000 and is renewable for up to two years of study.

In addition to this new scholarship, VU is extending the deadline to apply for most scholarships to August 15. The University is still accepting scholarship applications for the upcoming fall semester.

Classes will also be in person starting with the fall semester. Events, homecoming activities and sports will also be back on the schedule.

Residential Opportunity Scholarships are available to all incoming students and eligible returning students. Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 per semester. Other grants and scholarships can affect the amount received. A meal plan is not included.

Early College and Project EXCEL students who have earned VU credit while in high school also qualify for the scholarship.

Students can apply for scholarships at Vincennes University’s website.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)