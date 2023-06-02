HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vincennes University and Jet Access Flight Training have announced a partnership to increase the availability of commercial pilots and provide opportunities to students interested in aviation.

According to officials, the Jet Access/Vincennes University (JAVU) Professional Pilot Program was designed for students to take lecture and general education courses from Vincennes while taking flying courses through Jet Access.

Officials say students will have the opportunity to qualify for financial aid and have the flexibility of taking flying courses at any of the Jet Access locations around the state of Indiana or out of state.

“Vincennes University is excited to partner with Jet Access to create a talent pipeline and offer opportunities for promising students in one of the most in-demand and highest-paying careers in the aviation industry,” said Vincennes University Director of Aviation Mike Gehrich. “Together, we are building the future workforce by offering a flexible education option that should help alleviate the shortage of pilots the industry is experiencing.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Vincennes and expand our partnership through the JAVU Professional Pilot Program,” said John Mauch, Jet Access Executive Vice President of Training Operations. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide greater exposure to career opportunities available in aviation in Indiana and across the country.”

Jet Access operates 11 flight training locations, including six in Indiana.

The program is expected to begin as early as fall 2023.