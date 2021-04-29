Vincennes University offering more scholarship programs

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) Vincennes University is offering $10,000 Residential Opportunity Scholarships for all new students and eligible returning students. VU will allocate additional funds for scholarships offered to students at all VU sites and locations.

The University is also extending non-resident scholarships to students from the neighboring states of Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, joining Illinois residents in qualifying for in-state tuition.

The Board approved a new Drone/UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) certification that allows students and individuals to confidently take and pass the FAA pilots license for UAS/Drone.