Vincennes University partnering with high schools in Taiwan

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) Vincennes University is partnering with Taipei Private Taibei High School and Wagor International School in a first-of-its-kind opportunity to grant Taiwanese students the chance to earn college credit that can apply toward a VU degree. The custom online cohort, taught by VU faculty, will allow qualifying students to earn college credit and get a head start on continuing their education in the United States.

VU has been offering college credits to high school students for nearly 50 years, but this is the first time it is working with institutions outside of Indiana.

This joint opportunity is not just available to students attending Wagor or Taibei. Students attending other schools in the region also have access.

VU says it’s an excellent option for students to become accustomed to American teaching and allows students and their families a chance to experience American education before committing to studying in the U.S.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)