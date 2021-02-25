Vincennes University to resume in-person classes, activities next school year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vincennes University Board of Trustees voted to resume in-person learning and activities starting with the fall semester.

University President Chuck Johnson says students, faculty, and staff want to be back on campus, adding the university will work towards a way to do it safely. In a statement, the university says the health and well-being of the university community is their “highest priority.”

The news comes days after the University of Southern Indiana announced it will host an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates this Spring.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)