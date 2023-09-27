HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This marks the second year in a row that Ingelligent.com has ranked Vincennes University’s Homeland Security and Public Safety program first in the nation.

“Being recognized as the top-ranking program in the nation for our Homeland Security and Public Safety bachelor’s degree is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our faculty and students,” says VU Homeland Security and Public Safety Program Chair and Professor Louis Caprino. “It reaffirms our commitment to fostering a generation of professionals equipped with the knowledge, skills and ethical foundation necessary to safeguard our nation’s security and protect our communities.”

VU offers the Homeland Security and Public Safety bachelor’s degree both on-campus and online, providing flexibility for working adults, parents and others to earn a bachelor’s degree. This degree gives graduates an academic gateway to careers in both private and public sectors, including local, state and federal agencies.

All programs on Intelligent’s rankings are nationally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. A complete list of the rankings can be found here.