Virtual government meetings could be extended in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are considering a bill that would allow members of state and local government boards to participate in meetings virtually as has been allowed under the governor’s executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal would let board members take part in meetings virtually and vote as long as they can be both seen and heard. It would require meetings with virtual participation also allow the public to observe the meeting online.

Bill sponsor Sen. Linda Rogers of Granger says she wants to limit board members from joining more than two consecutive meetings virtually.

A Senate committee could vote on the bill next week.