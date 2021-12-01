VU president’s contract extended through 2024

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) – Vincennes University extended Dr. Chuck Johnson’s contract through 2024 on Wednesday.

University officials say Johnson has pushed VU in the right direction throughout the pandemic, and that his leadership is taking the university where it needs to go. The board of trustees also approved a degree program focused on health care as the demand for nurses with a bachelor degree continues to rise.

Board Chair John Stachura and multiple Trustees praised Johnson for his superb leadership and contributions to fulfilling the University’s mission.