VW Committee awards $5.5 million for electric vehicle charging stations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program Committee approved $5.535 million in funding to the Indiana Utility Group to install at least 61 DC Fast electric vehicle charging stations across Indiana at its meeting on May 20.

Officials say the plans for the stations are still in the early stages. The stations will be able to charge some electric vehicles in as little as 20 minutes.

Further details will be made available on the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program website at idem.IN.gov/vwtrust.

