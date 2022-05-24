WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Washington High School begins the healing process after a car crash took the life of one student and injured four others.

“Today is a sad day,” Principal Steve Peterson said. “Today is a day where we’re going to begin healing.”

School returned on Monday, and students filled locker #684 with dozens of specials messages, notes and flowers. This locker was occupied by student Davidson St. Victor, the student who tragically passed away.

Peterson described St. Victor as a student with an infectious energy and a positive spirit that could fill a room. He mentions the laughter, the smile and the light hearted moments and interactions with St. Victor that he’ll miss the most.

“He was always smiling and was always smiling,” Peterson explained. “I had a special relationship as did many other people with him because he was just so outgoing.”

Peterson said that St. Victor was a well-rounded student who was heavily involved in school. Many described the resounded voice of St. Victor that was well-suited for his role in Boys Choir. They also mentioned his incredible commitment to the football and track team.

“He loved to be around people and he’s going to be missed,” Peterson said.

Peterson said that counselors are available at school for any students and staff who may need it.