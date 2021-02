INDIANAPOLIS - On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced 273 facilities underreported 660 COVID-19 deaths. Records from the Indiana State Department of Health show 49 of those facilities are operated by Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC). That is more than half of the long-term care centers HHC operates.

The government agency controls the largest nursing home chain in the state. American Senior Communities (ASC) operates the homes on behalf of HHC. Along with ASC, HHC operates 78 skilled nursing facilities and five assisted living communities.