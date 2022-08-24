KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police say at around 3:05 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for no taillights.

ISP says the driver refused to stop and reached 85 mph going north on Old Bruceville Road. Police say the vehicle eventually left the roadway near Grundman and Red Road and the driver fled on foot into a bean field. Police say moments later, several Knox County Sheriff Deputies arrived to assist.

ISP says Deputy Linenburg and his K-9, Blast, tracked down the suspect and he was arrested after a brief struggle. Police say the driver was identified as David Neidige, 28, of Washington. ISP says when officers searched Neidige they found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, and officers say Neidige also displayed signs of impairment. Police say further investigation revealed the SUV had been reported stolen on August 22 from Daviess County, Indiana.

Police say Neidige was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

ISP says Neidige’s charges are: