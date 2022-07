WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – The Washington Police Department has named a Carlos Rosario Gonzalez, 23, as a suspect in a shooting that took place on Thursday.

Washington Police say Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” and 130 pounds. They also said Gonzalez was last seen in a white Cadillac CTS.

Courtesy: Washington Police Department

Police say Gonzalez is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if spotted.