WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man is facing charges of drug dealing after police said they found him in possession of nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the Washington Police Department, The arrest was made on Monday, March 6 after officers with their department as well as the DEA Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on North Street.

The search resulted in finding approximately 489.4 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, multiple digital scales, and other items associated with narcotics use and distribution.

Image of items seized during arrest of Tyrone Clay (Courtesy Washington Police Department)

Police then arrested Tyrone Clay, 59, of Washington and took him to the Daviess County Jail. According to public court records Clay faces a level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine where the amount is more than 10 grams.

Assisting in the investigation were officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.