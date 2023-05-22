FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A video of a spectator and referee fighting at a basketball game at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne Saturday has gone viral across social media.

In the video, you can see the spectator approach the referee. The video then jumps to the two physically fighting.

Witnesses tell WANE 15 a parent spoke to the referee and was then asked to leave the game. The parent then started arguing with the referee, which is when the fight started. Witnesses also say the man was escorted out of the game and did not return. When police arrived, the witness showed them the video of the incident.

WANE 15 reached out to SportONE officials as well as the Fort Wayne Police Department. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.