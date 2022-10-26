INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police identified the five-year-old child found dead in a suitcase in Washington County during a press conference on Wednesday.

ISP said they have identified two suspects in the case, including Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, who was identified as the mother of the deceased child. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. ISP says Anderson is still at large, the other suspect, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, is currently in custody.

Both suspects were wanted on charges of obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent. A murder warrant was also issued for Anderson on October 25. Anderson was last known to be in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California. She has also been to Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

In April, a local mushroom hunter located the child inside a distinctive Las Vegas themed hard shell suitcase approximately 80 feet off Holder Road. Police say no family members, witnesses or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information and leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were also unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dejaune Anderson. She is described as being 5’5″ and approximately 135 pounds. Police say she had short dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions. Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to contact the local police department with jurisdiction in their location.

Investigators believe the Georgia BMV photo of Dejaune Anderson is the most accurate, although not the most recent (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Dejaune Ludie Anderson (Courtesy: Louisville, Kentucky Metro Corrections Department)

An autopsy listed the cause of death for Jordan as an “electrolyte imbalance” likely caused by a viral gastroenteritis. Police say Jordan would have turned six-years-old on Monday.

This is a developing story.