Holcomb says more than 600 state National Guard members will go to DC ahead of Inauguration Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announce that nearly 100,000 Hoosiers older than 80 have scheduled an appointment to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.

The statement came after the state’s even bigger announcement from ISDH Wednesday morning that Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

The state department of health said appointments can be scheduled by visiting OurShot.In.Gov. Anyone needing assistance can call 211.

Caregivers and loved ones can also make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors.

Last Friday, Hoosiers at least 80 years old were the first members of the public to be able to sign up for appointments.

More than 204,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. More than 31,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

You can see the latest number of vaccines administered on the health department’s vaccine dashboard. It will be updated daily.

Dr. Box says Indiana’s vaccine rollout is different from what the government has recommended, but they are sticking with it “because it’s working.” She said they haven’t been sitting on “extra” vaccine doses and never will.

Gov. Holcomb and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Indiana is ready to maintain law and order if there are protests leading up to President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

Holcomb also said more than 600 Indiana National Guard Members will deploy to Washington D.C. on Saturday and stay until two days after Inauguration Day.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)