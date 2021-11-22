Watchdog group asks IURC to reject CenterPoint’s request for fossil fuel plants

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Citizens Action Coalition filed testimony on Friday asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to reject CenterPoint’s request two fossil fuel plants and a pipeline.

Testimony filed on behalf of the coalition says that CenterPoint is asking too much from its customers and there are cheaper alternatives to support the need for electricity. They also said there may not be enough demand to justify building the plants as the energy market changes.

“CenterPoint’s plan may be in its shareholders’ best interests, but it is far from being in the best interest of its captive ratepayers,” said Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of CAC. “It is the customers of CenterPoint who need to be protected, not a financially healthy monopoly controlled by an out-of-state holding company.”

The coalition says they support CenterPoint’s other decisions to move toward clean energy and they hope the company will invest more in those ventures in the future.

The director of government affairs for CenterPoint told Eyewitness News that the claims made by the CAC are largely inaccurate. She said CenterPoint has already picked up more demand for energy than originally forecasted, and that their customer rates would only rice by one to ten dollars to cover the entire transition plan to renewable energy.