Wayback Burgers to give portion of sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Giving Tuesday

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Wayback Burgers is encouraging customers to celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday.’ Wayback Burgers franchisees are giving 10 percent of all sales on Tuesday to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has raised more than $375,000 for the youth development program, the restaurant company said.

In addition on Giving Tuesday, Wayback Burgers will announce the winner of the “Wayback Gives Back Award.” Club staff from across the country were nominated and one employee will win a $15,000 award. The winner is chosen for going above and beyond to make an impact on the lives of children, officials said.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

