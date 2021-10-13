‘We’re seeing fewer and fewer students choose education in college’: 96% of Indiana schools do not have enough teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A survey conducted by Indiana State University’s Bayh College of Education said that about 96% of Indiana schools are experiencing teachers shortages. This number is 9% higher compared to last year.

ISU Professor Terry McDaniels led the study, and he said that this could potentially be a big problem for schools.

“It’s a huge problem for school districts because of the pressure of teaching right now,” McDaniels said. “We’re not seeing as many kids go into education as the number of openings that we have.”

The Vigo County School Corporation participated in the survey, and it’s one of the 96% who are experiencing a shortage.

VCSC Director of Communications Bill Riley said that school corporations across the state need more educators.

“We see fewer and fewer students choosing education in college,” Riley said. “When a student graduates college with an education degree, every school corporation in the state needs their services.”

With schools starting off their school years light on teaching staffs, many are electing to bring on long-term substitutes to fill those voids.

Riley said that the VCSC about 30 full-time subs which is lower than it has been in previous years.

“We’ve been around 40 or 50 unfilled teaching positions being filled by long-term substitutes and we’re at 31 this year,” Riley said.

However, Riley stated that the VCSC is in a prime area to recruit prospective teachers. He said the corporation works with area colleges to help bring in students who want to become teachers upon graduation.

“We’re able to get in with those students early and try to encourage them to apply to the Vigo County School Corporation to become a teacher,” Riley explained. “We have that resource right here in our backyard and we take full advantage of that.”