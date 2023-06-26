WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. (WEHT) — Hail from Sunday’s storms have damaged the West Baden Springs Hotel atrium and golf facilities.

Beginning around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, hail began to fall on West Baden, and the sizes of hail progressed from dime-sized to baseball and softball-sized.

The hail pierced through some of the twelve window panels outside the hotel atrium that has stood since 1901.

The damages were severe enough for the hotel to close the atrium.

Outside, hail caused damages to some of the guests’ and hotel staff’s cars.

“It was hit-or-miss whether those big hail storms hit your windshield or hit your car,” said Chuck Franz, who serves as the resort’s CEO. “Our staff was affected the same way as our guest was.”

Also outside, golf course amenities at both the French Lick Resort and the West Baden hotel were impaired.

Golfers experienced slower greens and divots throughout the course which hail caused.

Meanwhile, West Baden Springs Hotel staff say they have been working hard to have guests to return to the atrium once again.

A timeline is not available at the moment for when permanent repairs are made to the atrium.

“As soon as we get word on our repairs and our solutions, we’ll give people a timeline of when we can get it open,” Franz said.

Despite the hotel running a little differently to begin the week, hotel staff expresses thankfulness that everyone was safe.

“I couldn’t be prouder because no one got hurt,” Franz said. “And if you look at that event for 20, 25 minutes of what was going on and for no one to get hurt, I mean it’s just kudos to our staff.”