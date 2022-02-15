(Stacker) The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Indiana.

#50. Gibson County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($21,290 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.9% ($32,322)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($41,017)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($48,360)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($60,921)

#49. DeKalb County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($37,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.2% ($32,903)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($37,657)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($38,776)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($65,147)

#48. Ripley County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($18,496 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.6% ($34,960)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($36,925)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($51,389)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($61,729)

#47. LaPorte County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,214 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,857)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($35,558)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($47,885)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,985)

#46. Jefferson County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,649 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.3% ($33,324)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($34,892)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($49,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($60,809)

#45. Grant County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,204 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($30,565)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($31,605)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($42,177)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($54,354)

#44. Morgan County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($25,360 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($39,240)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($39,321)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($55,879)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($72,213)

#43. Clay County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($23,170 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($32,674)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($38,627)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($45,568)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($62,228)

#42. Knox County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($24,844 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.8% ($30,329)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($35,837)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($48,333)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($64,033)

#41. Putnam County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($30,027 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($34,907)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($36,908)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($54,964)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($58,643)

#40. Carroll County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($30,671 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($36,859)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($38,302)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($49,715)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($53,500)

#39. Jackson County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($19,906 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($33,532)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($32,066)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($53,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($60,920)

#38. Henry County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($18,889 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($31,510)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($35,120)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,215)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($54,224)

#37. White County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($32,933)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($34,527)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($49,096)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($53,537)

#36. Clinton County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($26,819 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.2% ($31,208)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($36,114)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($44,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,287)

#35. Perry County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,367 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,107)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($38,814)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($44,615)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($63,173)

#34. Benton County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($25,156 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($31,609)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($30,983)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($40,556)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($53,438)

#33. Lawrence County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($24,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.3% ($28,292)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($35,326)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($55,047)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,902)

#32. Fulton County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,659 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($34,031)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($33,254)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($45,018)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($57,734)

#31. Adams County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($27,072 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($33,367)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($36,319)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($47,315)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($57,721)

#30. Spencer County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($25,850 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46% ($38,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($39,020)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($45,900)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($53,551)

#29. Fountain County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($26,122 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($32,679)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,750)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($50,038)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($62,543)

#28. Greene County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($20,156 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.1% ($30,511)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($35,641)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($58,102)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($54,803)

#27. Ohio County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($31,705 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($41,439)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($32,250)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($57,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($47,188)

#26. Jasper County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($26,230 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.2% ($36,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($42,955)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($48,444)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($49,871)

#25. Randolph County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($26,934 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($30,764)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($31,894)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($46,356)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,344)

#24. Vermillion County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($27,692 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($31,877)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($35,882)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,655)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($55,658)

#23. Pike County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($36,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($33,493)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($33,563)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($45,278)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,750)

#22. Rush County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($22,105 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.4% ($36,621)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($35,803)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($44,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($63,000)

#21. Martin County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($36,618 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.7% ($32,304)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($37,145)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($46,174)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($62,287)

#20. Noble County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($31,702 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42% ($33,675)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($38,090)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($47,440)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($51,875)

#19. Blackford County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($30,313 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 49.6% ($28,344)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($33,068)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($34,453)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,125)

#18. Washington County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($30,240 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($31,642)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($36,576)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($47,554)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,402)

#17. Cass County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($25,397 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.9% ($31,334)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($34,475)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,401)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($55,682)

#16. Fayette County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($26,984 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($30,971)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($40,104)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($46,148)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($48,807)

#15. Daviess County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26.2% ($36,744 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($30,989)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($36,992)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($56,310)

#14. Owen County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($24,774 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.4% ($32,748)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($34,189)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($42,099)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($68,466)

#13. Miami County

– 13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($21,582 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42% ($31,627)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($35,349)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($43,882)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,129)

#12. Pulaski County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($30,598 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.1% ($36,285)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,433)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($39,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($58,375)

#11. Sullivan County

– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($16,190 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.2% ($32,884)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,279)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($43,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($61,597)

#10. Jennings County

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($19,722 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.8% ($35,574)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,670)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($46,300)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($61,739)

#9. Parke County

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($29,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($31,219)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($35,765)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($43,661)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,521)

#8. Scott County

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($19,272 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.5% ($31,996)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($35,134)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($51,884)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($66,480)

#7. Newton County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($36,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($38,406)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($37,136)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,596)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($42,083)

#6. Starke County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($25,901 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($31,730)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($31,333)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($41,341)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($61,513)

#5. Jay County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,581 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48.9% ($31,240)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($31,214)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($42,386)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($62,500)

#4. Switzerland County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($26,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.4% ($31,179)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($35,556)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($52,837)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($47,772)

#3. Orange County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($22,628 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.6% ($30,635)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($33,228)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($38,664)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($55,352)

#2. LaGrange County

– 10.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 38.2% ($47,121 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.5% ($35,201)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.8% ($36,500)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($43,868)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.6% ($52,266)

#1. Crawford County

– 10.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($26,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,425)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($31,902)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($45,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($34,625)