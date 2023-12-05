INDIANA (WANE) — While you may have already heard Christmas tunes on the radio for the past week or so Hoosiers have officially weighed in on their top 5 Christmas songs for 2023.

According to an analysis of Google search data done by CasinosSweeps.com Indiana residents have chosen some of their best Christmas tunes.

Coming out in spot number 5 is ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, which is searched by Hoosiers 973 times a month on average. The song was created by Gene Autry in 1949 but has many popular covers from Dolly Parton to Destiny’s Child.

Taking the 4 spot on the list is ‘Jingle Bells’, which was searched 1,175 times a month by residents of Indiana. According to legend, the song made its debut in 1850 when it was written and composed by James Lord Pierpont. The song was published in 1857 under the title “One Horse Open Sleigh,” with three additional verses to the song we know today. This song has since been covered by many and is today an official greeting to the holiday season.

In the 3 spot is ‘Somewhere Only We Know,’ with 1,229 searches a month on average. The song was originally sung by the alternative rock band Keane but was transformed into a Christmas song when Lily Allen covered the song for a Christmas ad.

In the second spot ‘Silent Night’ took the cake being searched for 1,351 times a month on average. Originally written in 1816 by Joseph Mohr the holiday anthem was sung for the first time on Christmas Eve in 1818, performed as Stille Nacht Heilige Nacht. Since its first performance, the song has been translated into over 300 languages and covered by various famous artists.

Taking the top spot on the Indiana Christmas charts is ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’ This holiday anthem was searched 2,752 times a month on average by Hoosiers. The song was first released in 1994 on Mariah Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas’ album. The New York Post estimated that each year Carey makes a profit of $3 million every year after the song’s resurgence. This song also took the top spot across the US, with the average monthly search being 150,337. Carey’s holiday classic appeared as the number-one listened-to Christmas song in every US state.