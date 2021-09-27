What Indiana counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity?

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.

#50. LaGrange County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 252 (100 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.8% (7,842 fully vaccinated) 58.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#49. Howard County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.5% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 464 (383 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (34,267 fully vaccinated) 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#48. Johnson County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.1% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 330 (522 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (81,052 fully vaccinated) 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#47. Jasper County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.1% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 429 (144 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (13,598 fully vaccinated) 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#46. Dubois County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.6% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.3% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 503 (215 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (21,269 fully vaccinated) 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#45. Delaware County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.1% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 436 (498 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (48,683 fully vaccinated) 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#44. Morgan County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.1% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 325 (229 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (33,337 fully vaccinated) 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#43. Decatur County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 380 (101 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (11,269 fully vaccinated) 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#42. Warrick County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 419 (264 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (35,059 fully vaccinated) 16.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#41. Adams County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 37.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (89 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (10,629 fully vaccinated) 38.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#40. Hendricks County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 305 (519 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (107,554 fully vaccinated) 31.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#39. Fulton County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 656 (131 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (7,093 fully vaccinated) 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#38. Whitley County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 456 (155 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (14,404 fully vaccinated) 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#37. Steuben County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.7% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 494 (171 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (14,705 fully vaccinated) 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#36. Scott County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 19.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients) 76.3% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 687 (164 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (9,374 fully vaccinated) 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#35. Greene County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 420 (134 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (11,317 fully vaccinated) 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#34. Hamilton County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.2% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 262 (886 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (213,166 fully vaccinated) 31.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#33. Pulaski County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.8% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 818 (101 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (4,937 fully vaccinated) 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#32. Jennings County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.4% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 490 (136 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (9,659 fully vaccinated) 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#31. Knox County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.9% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 342 (125 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (16,122 fully vaccinated) 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#30. Starke County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.4% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients) 100.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 513 (118 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (7,376 fully vaccinated) 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Indian



#29. Miami County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.4% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 535 (190 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (12,683 fully vaccinated) 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#28. Lake County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.9% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.8% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 205 (994 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (236,641 fully vaccinated) 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#27. Madison County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.9% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (470 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (59,462 fully vaccinated) 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#26. Kosciusko County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.9% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (279 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (28,588 fully vaccinated) 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#25. Vermillion County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.5% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients) 100.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 574 (89 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (6,276 fully vaccinated) 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#24. Shelby County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 447 (200 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (22,453 fully vaccinated) 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#23. Vigo County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.5% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients) 3.7% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 548 (587 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (46,934 fully vaccinated) 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#22. Vanderburgh County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.9% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.7% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (705 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (92,740 fully vaccinated) 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#21. Henry County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.4% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (204 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (21,894 fully vaccinated) 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#20. Tippecanoe County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.4% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (406 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (100,485 fully vaccinated) 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#19. Marion County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.8% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 309 (2,979 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (464,692 fully vaccinated) 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#18. Cass County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.2% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 345 (130 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (14,524 fully vaccinated) 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#17. Grant County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 418 (275 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (24,285 fully vaccinated) 23.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#16. LaPorte County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 318 (349 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (54,435 fully vaccinated) 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#15. Hancock County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients) 19.1% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (304 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (46,707 fully vaccinated) 24.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#14. Boone County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.6% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.5% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 274 (186 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (42,155 fully vaccinated) 29.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#13. Allen County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.6% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (1,333 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (175,681 fully vaccinated) 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#12. Clark County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.6% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 404 (478 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (62,972 fully vaccinated) 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#11. Wayne County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.1% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.3% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 636 (419 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (27,843 fully vaccinated) 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#10. Elkhart County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.1% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (769 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (75,899 fully vaccinated) 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#9. Bartholomew County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (326 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (43,559 fully vaccinated) 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#8. Floyd County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 460 (361 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (39,865 fully vaccinated) 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#7. St. Joseph County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.9% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.0% more availability than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (784 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (140,146 fully vaccinated) 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#6. Dearborn County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.9% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.8% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 625 (309 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (25,586 fully vaccinated) 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#5. Wabash County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 30.9% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 80% full in Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 416 (129 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (11,523 fully vaccinated) 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#4. Montgomery County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.4% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.5% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (149 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (15,449 fully vaccinated) 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana



#3. Jefferson County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 33.8% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 458 (148 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (16,038 fully vaccinated) 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Indian



#2. Porter County, IN

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 38.2% more full than Indiana overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.0% more full than Indiana overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (444 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (85,882 fully vaccinated) 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana



#1. Ripley County, IN