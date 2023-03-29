HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has offered advice in the event someone comes across an injured or orphaned wild animal.

DNR says parents of wildlife rarely abandon their babies, although they will leave them unattended for hours at a time. Officials recommend people should contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator only if they witness the parents become hurt, if the babies are injured or sick or if no one has seen the parents in many days.

DNR reminds people that it is unlawful to possess a wild animal without a proper permit.