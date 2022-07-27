There are few things more alluring than a chocolate chip cookie that’s been baked to perfection.
Some prefer their CCCs with a bit of crispiness on the edges, while others prefer theirs soft and buttery with a scattering of sea salt flakes on top.
Said to be created in 1938 by the owners of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts, the original chocolate chip cookie recipe has been tweaked and modified by thousands of professional bakeries and home bakers alike.
Yelp has compiled a list of where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in each state.
Besides celebrated bakeries like Amelia’s in Indiana and Gideon’s Bakehouse in Florida, some interesting entries on the list include a pizzeria in Idaho as well as a chicken spot in Colorado.
- Alabama (Homewood): Cookie Fix
- Alaska (Anchorage): Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
- Arizona (Phoenix): La Grande Orange
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Root Cafe
- California (San Francisco): B Patisserie
- Colorado (Denver): Brider
- Connecticut (Mystic): Sift Bake Shop
- Delaware (Milford): Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop
- Florida (Orlando): Gideon’s Bakehouse
- Georgia (Savannah): Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii (Honolulu): Kona Coffee Purveyors
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): Fire Pizza
- Illinois (Chicago): Sweet Mandy B’s
- Indiana (Indianapolis): Amelia’s
- Iowa (Des Moines): Scenic Route Bakery
- Kansas (Overland Park): Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee
- Kentucky (Louisville): Please & Thank You
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Willa Jean
- Maine (Portland): Standard Baking
- Maryland (Baltimore): Crust by Mack
- Massachusetts (Boston): Blunch
- Michigan (Detroit): Avalon International Breads
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Rustica Bakery
- Mississippi (Corinth): Abe’s Grill
- Missouri (Saint Louis): Union Loafers Cake and Bread
- Montana (Hamilton): Mineshaft Pasty
- Nebraska (Omaha): Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Zenaida’s Cafe
- New Hampshire (North Conway): Mystic Sugar Bakery
- New Jersey (Montclair): The Corner
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): Rude Boy Cookies
- New York (New York): City Cakes
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Villani’s Bakery
- North Dakota (Fargo): Mehl’s Gluten-Free Bakery
- Ohio (Lakewood): Blackbird Baking Company
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Elemental Coffee
- Oregon (Portland): Courier Coffee Roasters
- Pennsylvania (West Homestead): Nancy B’s Bakery
- Rhode Island (Pawtucket): Wildflour Vegan Bakery and Cafe
- South Carolina (Greenville): The Chocolate Shoppe
- South Dakota (Rapid City): Sweet Secrets Bakery
- Tennessee (Nashville): Baked on 8th
- Texas (Austin): Teddy V Patisserie
- Utah (Millcreek): Munchies SLC
- Vermont (North Ferrisburgh): Vermont Cookie Love
- Virginia (Arlington): Bakeshop
- Washington (Seattle): Hello Robin
- West Virginia (Morgantown): Apple Annie’s
- Wisconsin (Madison): Yummee Treats
- Wyoming (Jackson): Persephone Bakery
Yelp says it’s an all-time list of businesses that sell chocolate chip cookies that were then ranked on factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “chocolate chip cookie.”
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is August 4.