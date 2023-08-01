FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While most corn grown in the Midwest is field corn, used to feed livestock, for fructose in production, or even as a source of energy for ethanol, another type of corn raised is seed corn. Seed corn is utilized as a breeding ground to grow seed for the next year’s crop.

How do seed corn fields work?

A seed field is planted 2 times with one set of rows being designated as the “female” rows to produce the next year’s seeds and another smaller set being designated as the “male” rows. The “female” rows are typically 4 to 8 rows wide, while “male” rows are one to two rows used to pollinate.

The two rows often have different sets of characteristics, meaning the rows have different traits that are intended to be carried into the next year. One example provided by Jeff Burbrink, an agriculture and natural resource educator at Purdue University Elkhart, was one may be more drought resistant or resistant to certain diseases, while the other could be insect resistant or have a high yield.

A stalk of corn, seen with its tassel, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Southeast-Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville, Ind. Once the corn plant has completed the bulk of its growth, a tassel appears on top that produces pollen and encourages growth of the corn ear. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

‘Male’ versus ‘female’ corn plant

In order to create the “ideal” seed, it is important that plants cross-pollinate, meaning that the designated male rows pollinate with the female rows. In this process it is important to note that the corn plant has both female and male parts, meaning that all corn plants have a silk and a tassel.

Silk is determined as the female flower of the plant, which is used for ear production.

A tassel is determined as the male part of the plant, being used for pollination purposes.

What role does detasseling play in next year’s crops?

In order to control the pollination process and to produce the “best” the designated ‘female’ rows have to be detasseled to not self-pollinate. If detasseling did not happen the next year’s crop would have the same traits and oftentimes be undesirable to farmers.

In order to avoid this, farmers often hire companies to come with thousands of workers to pull the tassels from the female rows. In one of the final steps before harvest the male rows are destroyed, due to the same issues presented in the self-pollination of the ‘female’ plants, by mowing out the rows. If done correctly the only ears left are the female plants, pollinated by the male plants to create a hybrid seed for the following year.