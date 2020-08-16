Wildflowers requirement for new Indiana solar park praised

WINCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University entomologist and conservancy groups are praising an eastern Indiana county’s requirement that the state’s largest solar farm to be planted with meadow grasses and wildflowers to benefit butterflies and other pollinators.

An ordinance adopted by Randolph County officials calls for ground cover at the 1,400-acre Riverstart Solar Park to be planted in meadow grasses and wildflowers or clover. Purdue entomology professor Brock Harpur cited a recent study that found more than 50,000 acres of Indiana conservation lands were converted to row crop fields over an eight-year period.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

