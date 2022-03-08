PAOLI, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular wildlife park in Paoli, Indiana, has been fined 8 thousand dollars after a federal inspection found several violations, including the improper euthanization of a llama.

According to a complaint filed by the USDA, it happened at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in February of 2020. Investigators say the park euthanized a llama by dropping it in hole and crushing its skull with an excavator bucket.

Other violations include the inappropriate use of a tranquilizer gun to subdue an animal, causing the animal to run into a fence post and break her neck. And improper housing of some animals.

The wildlife park issued a statement saying proper protocols were not followed and they are devastated about how the situation was handled.