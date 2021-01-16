William Henry Harrison’s Vincennes mansion under renovation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A historic Vincennes mansion that was once home to President William Henry Harrison is currently under renovation.

Grouseland, built between 1803 and 1804, is considered the oldest brick house in Indiana. The National Historic Landmark, known for its Federal-style architecture and important role in American history, now serves as the William Henry Harrison Mansion and Museum.

“We focus here on Grouseland during the Harrison significant years which we call 1800 to 1812. The family actually owned it until about 1850,” said Lisa Ice-Jones, executive director of Grouseland Foundation.

The Durable Restoration Company is in the process of restoring two of the main rooms of the house, along with improvements outside. The project is expected to cost around $1.2 million dollars.

The project is being completed with the help of Durable Restoration Company, known for working specifically with historical homes.

“Some of it is actually finding the original pieces and restoring it back to its original state,” said Jason Lee, project manager.

Restoration is scheduled for completed by June 30; however, tours of the mansion will still be available while work is underway.

The house is open year-round. For more information, call (812) 882-2096 or e-mail grouseland@sbcglobal.net.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)