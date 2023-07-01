HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – More storms rolled through WIN Energy REMC’s service territory Saturday evening, which they say made outage numbers rise.

Officials say with the extent of damage and additional storms slowing down restoration efforts, some members may be without power until at least July 3. WIN Energy REMC encourages members to make long term provisions and check on family and friends.

The company says if anyone sees fallen trees and power lines, they should put safety first and stay away from any fallen power lines.

WIN Energy REMC says if anyone experiences a power outage, they should report the outage to thr company through its Automated Outage Express number at 888-456-9876, through their SmartHub account or mobile app or by texting “OUT” to 85700.