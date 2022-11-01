INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state.

The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.

The winning numbers in Monday’s night drawing were 13-19-36-39-59, with a Powerball of 13.

Hoosier Lotter officials announced the winning ticket was sold at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville.

The jackpot now grows to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest amount in U.S. history. The cash value is $596.7 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, November 2.