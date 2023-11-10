INDIANA (WANE) — Looking to survive Indiana’s long winter but not wanting to be trapped on the couch with a remote in hand? Here are a few activities to enjoy throughout the winter season to get you enjoying the outdoors.

Winter thrill seekers

While you can sled on any big hill some specialty spots can be found throughout Indiana. At Pokagon State Park snow is not needed to Tobaggen Run the 30-foot refrigerated track. The attraction opens November 25 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per hour for toboggan rental with sleds being available on a first come first serve basis.

Hit the slopes in Indiana

While most wouldn’t consider Indiana to be the place to go when wanting to snowboard or ski. Indiana has not one but two ski resorts that can meet your snowy needs without crossing state lines.

Perfect North Slopes, located in Dearborn County, Indiana, offers various trails and slopes for both skiing and snowboarding. The resort also offers lessons and rentals for anyone wanting to participate whether it was your first time on the slopes or you’re a pro. The resort also offers a separate trail just for those wanting to choose tubing instead of skiing or snowboarding.

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Paoli Peaks is another resort, located in Paoli, Indiana, which has around 13 trails for all levels to explore. This resort also features an area dedicated to families along with learning centers for those new to the snow sports. The resort also features the Arctic Blast Tubing Park which has 10 lanes that are 700 feet long and constructed specifically for tubing.

Motorize your time on the trails

There are five trails across Indiana that offer snowmobiling for those wanting motorized fun. Buffalo Run Snowmobile Trail is a 68-mile trail near South Bend and New Carlisle. The Miami Snowmobile Trail is a 61-mile trail around Bristol, Goshen, Middlebury, and Millersburg. To see more trails available head to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.

Show off your graceful moves on ice

Ice skating is guaranteed winter fun. Whether indoor or outdoor skating offers a way to show off your moves on ice. Willing to travel to get moving on the ice? The Indiana State Fairgrounds offers public skating for the whole family. If you want something a little closer home, search for ice skating rinks in your area.

Head to the Christmas wonderland

Want to have a Christmas getaway? Head to Santa Claus, Indiana to get festive shopping experiences, holiday activities, and Christmassy lodging. Head to the local Santa Claus Post Office to send letters to the North Pole. Families can also see the Santa Claus Land of Lights and take pictures with a Santa statue. For more information and to find exact details head to Santa Claus Indiana’s website.

This is not all the activities to do throughout Indiana but check out Visit Indiana’s full list to see other great options to get outdoors during the winter season.