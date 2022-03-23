BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – In Bloomington, one woman is making sure people who are nonverbal can communicate in an emergency.

She is sending ‘communication boards’ to first responders. This will allow people who are non-verbal or autistic to point to a picture and show what kind of help they need. “Probably the ones on the top would be the most useful: What is your name? Where do you live? What is your birthdate? Do you feel sick? Things that like could really make sure we are getting the person the help they need.” Said Captain Ryan Pedigo of the Bloomington Police Department.

Right now, there are more than 200 communication boards out with police and fire departments in Monroe County. State police will get about a thousand. The goal is for every first responder in the state to have one.