Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 18, 2019 file photo, Gabrielle McLemore, left, Niki DaSilva left center, Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, right center, and Samantha Lozano listen as their attorney announces a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and the State of Indiana during a press conference in Indianapolis Tuesday, June 18, 2019, on behalf of four women who accused the attorney general of drunkenly groping them at a party. The four women have renewed their court challenges against him. The new lawsuit filed by Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster and three female legislative staffers seeks unspecified monetary damages from Hill and his retraction of defamatory statements. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

The women filed a lawsuit in Marion County court earlier this month, claiming Hill committed battery against them and then defamed them with repeated claims that their allegations were false.

They are also appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a similar federal lawsuit.

Those court actions come after Hill completed a 30-day law license suspension over the allegations and lost the Republican nomination for reelection.

Hill’s lawyer says they will raise “all legal defenses.”