SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crash involving a semi-truck has shut down Chamberlain Street in Seelyville.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of US 40 and Chamberlain Street Tuesday afternoon.



Image courtesy Indiana State Police





Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a passenger vehicle was heading eastbound on US 40 near Chamberlain Street. At the same time, a semi-truck was turning off of US 40 onto Chamberlain. As the semi was clearing the intersection, the vehicle headed eastbound left the roadway, struck two mailboxes, went through the Sunoco parking lot, hit a stationary passenger vehicle at the intersection, and then continued onward to strike the trailer ending up wedged underneath.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a Terre Haute hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews have shut down traffic on Chamberlain to allow room for cleanup.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.