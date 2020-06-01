Young: Americans must come together, reject violence

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young today issued the following statement regarding the murder of George Floyd and this weekend’s protests:

“The senseless murder of George Floyd has rightfully invoked anger and grief throughout our nation. Our country is hurting right now as we mourn this tragedy, and those responsible must be held accountable. We all want justice and peace, and I commend the tens of thousands of peaceful protestors who exercised their First Amendment rights this weekend. We cannot, however, allow this moment to be overtaken by violence. I am hopeful that Hoosiers and all Americans will come together to listen and learn from one another so that we can end the troubling history of abuse against our fellow Americans.”

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)

