HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The United States Senate unanimously confirmed Judge Matthew Brookman to serve as U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Indiana Wednesday night, and Senator Todd Young reacted.

Sen. Young announced his support for Judge Brookman earlier this year and introduced him at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January.

Sen. Young says, “Judge Brookman has the right experience and judgment for this critical position. Since his nomination was first announced, an overwhelming amount of support from Hoosiers poured in for Judge Brookman. I am proud to have helped shepherd his nomination through the Senate and look forward to his service.”

Officials say since 2016, Brookman has served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Indiana. The news release says prior to his appointment to the magistrate bench, Brookman served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Officials say Brookman also previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Missouri.