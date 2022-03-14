INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Coming from concerns about email spam attacks, there’s a good chance the General Assembly has blocked your emails to Indiana legislators. It’s estimated that over 70,000 emails have been filtered out for being “spam”.

The emails in question all refer to a contentious bill aimed to place restrictions on teaching about political topics and racism. According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, they didn’t even know about the trouble with emails until less than a week before the legislative session ended early.

The Indianapolis Star reports the teachers union believes the messages had been filtered out since the beginning of the year and that fewer than half of the nearly 120,000 emails sent through its website were delivered.

To protect itself against email spam attacks, the General Assembly’s technology agency says they limit how many emails can come from a single source.

AP contributed to this report.