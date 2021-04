The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#50. 46741 (Grabill)

Typical home value: $257,946 47.5% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +15.7%

5 year home value change: +44.9%

10 year home value change: +72.3%

#49. 46167 (Pittsboro)

Typical home value: $259,413 48.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.6%

5 year home value change: +35.4%

10 year home value change: +51.0%

#48. 46256 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $261,812 49.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +12.5%

5 year home value change: +37.1%

10 year home value change: +54.6%

#47. 46538 (Leesburg)

Typical home value: $262,513 50.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.1%

5 year home value change: +35.3%

10 year home value change: +31.8%

#46. 46034 (Cicero)

Typical home value: $263,235 50.5% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.8%

5 year home value change: +35.6%

10 year home value change: +55.6%

#45. 46250 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $263,629 50.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +13.3%

5 year home value change: +41.9%

10 year home value change: +59.9%

#44. 46307 (Crown Point)

Typical home value: $263,734 50.8% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +7.0%

5 year home value change: +31.8%

10 year home value change: +41.7%

#43. 46075 (Whitestown)

Typical home value: $264,044 51.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +6.7%

5 year home value change: +33.4%

10 year home value change: +49.4%

#42. 47124 (Greenville)

Typical home value: $264,228 51.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.6%

5 year home value change: +42.0%

10 year home value change: +67.4%

#41. 47468 (Unionville)

Typical home value: $264,572 51.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.5%

5 year home value change: +29.7%

10 year home value change: +39.7%

#40. 47408 (Bloomington)

Typical home value: $264,798 51.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +7.6%

5 year home value change: +39.2%

10 year home value change: +48.1%

#39. 46181 (Trafalgar)

Typical home value: $265,294 51.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +12.3%

5 year home value change: +42.4%

10 year home value change: +60.8%

#38. 46385 (Valparaiso)

Typical home value: $267,815 53.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.3%

5 year home value change: +29.8%

10 year home value change: +44.6%

#37. 46038 (Fishers)

Typical home value: $268,043 53.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +10.6%

5 year home value change: +36.2%

10 year home value change: +55.6%

#36. 47022 (Guilford)

Typical home value: $268,223 53.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +5.9%

5 year home value change: +30.1%

10 year home value change: +39.7%

#35. 46540 (Middlebury)

Typical home value: $269,315 54.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.3%

5 year home value change: +38.2%

10 year home value change: +60.8%

#34. 46565 (Shipshewana)

Typical home value: $269,372 54.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.3%

5 year home value change: +33.8%

10 year home value change: +46.6%

#33. 46163 (New Palestine)

Typical home value: $271,077 55.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +10.0%

5 year home value change: +33.9%

10 year home value change: +48.2%

#32. 46571 (Topeka)

Typical home value: $271,405 55.2% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +10.3%

5 year home value change: +31.3%

10 year home value change: +45.9%

#31. 46259 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $272,424 55.8% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +12.1%

5 year home value change: +39.3%

10 year home value change: +58.8%

#30. 46765 (Leo-Cedarville)

Typical home value: $273,482 56.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.3%

5 year home value change: +38.6%

10 year home value change: +58.5%

#29. 46106 (Bargersville)

Typical home value: $273,720 56.5% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.6%

5 year home value change: +40.6%

10 year home value change: +60.3%

#28. 46375 (Schererville)

Typical home value: $279,185 59.6% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +5.7%

5 year home value change: +28.3%

10 year home value change: +34.0%

#27. 46311 (Dyer)

Typical home value: $281,549 61.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +6.7%

5 year home value change: +27.3%

10 year home value change: +35.3%

#26. 46543 (Millersburg)

Typical home value: $281,561 61.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.5%

5 year home value change: +40.7%

10 year home value change: +67.5%

#25. 46220 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $283,803 62.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.1%

5 year home value change: +39.7%

10 year home value change: +60.4%

#24. 46055 (McCordsville)

Typical home value: $285,828 63.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.4%

5 year home value change: +32.7%

10 year home value change: +47.7%

#23. 46321 (Munster)

Typical home value: $285,933 63.5% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.9%

5 year home value change: +30.9%

10 year home value change: +38.1%

#22. 46240 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $287,870 64.6% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +10.6%

5 year home value change: +38.9%

10 year home value change: +60.3%

#21. 46845 (Fort Wayne)

Typical home value: $293,379 67.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +11.6%

5 year home value change: +38.6%

10 year home value change: +56.5%

#20. 46202 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $293,702 67.9% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.4%

5 year home value change: +51.3%

10 year home value change: +95.7%

#19. 47119 (Floyds Knobs)

Typical home value: $294,274 68.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +6.2%

5 year home value change: +32.9%

10 year home value change: +59.8%

#18. 46530 (Granger)

Typical home value: $295,009 68.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +10.9%

5 year home value change: +31.5%

10 year home value change: +48.1%

#17. 47401 (Bloomington)

Typical home value: $296,962 69.8% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +6.9%

5 year home value change: +35.3%

10 year home value change: +48.3%

#16. 46062 (Noblesville)

Typical home value: $303,849 73.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.0%

5 year home value change: +31.3%

10 year home value change: +50.7%

#15. 46788 (Leo-Cedarville)

Typical home value: $307,864 76.0% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +16.7%

5 year home value change: +47.6%

10 year home value change: +72.4%

#14. 46278 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $326,214 86.5% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.9%

5 year home value change: +33.2%

10 year home value change: +47.3%

#13. 46204 (Indianapolis)

Typical home value: $337,780 93.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +5.7%

5 year home value change: +29.2%

10 year home value change: +47.5%

#12. 46373 (Saint John)

Typical home value: $344,871 97.2% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +6.5%

5 year home value change: +26.1%

10 year home value change: +36.4%

#11. 46037 (Fishers)

Typical home value: $350,071 100.2% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.0%

5 year home value change: +25.6%

10 year home value change: +42.9%

#10. 46040 (Fishers)

Typical home value: $354,753 102.8% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.5%

5 year home value change: +28.4%

10 year home value change: +44.5%

#9. 46074 (Westfield)

Typical home value: $357,495 104.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +7.4%

5 year home value change: +26.6%

10 year home value change: +46.6%

#8. 46814 (Fort Wayne)

Typical home value: $367,764 110.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +9.7%

5 year home value change: +30.4%

10 year home value change: +43.5%

#7. 46032 (Carmel)

Typical home value: $385,449 120.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.1%

5 year home value change: +25.4%

10 year home value change: +43.1%

#6. 46033 (Carmel)

Typical home value: $407,675 133.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +8.2%

5 year home value change: +24.7%

10 year home value change: +41.0%

#5. 46077 (Zionsville)

Typical home value: $446,506 155.3% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +3.7%

5 year home value change: +19.6%

10 year home value change: +36.0%

#4. 46301 (Beverly Shores)

Typical home value: $507,954 190.4% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +3.4%

5 year home value change: +25.6%

10 year home value change: data not available

#3. 46290 (Carmel)

Typical home value: $545,244 211.7% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +7.0%

5 year home value change: +15.5%

10 year home value change: +25.9%

#2. 75015 (Carlisle)

Typical home value: $836,174 378.1% above typical home value in Indiana

1 year rent change: +7.5%

5 year home value change: +5.5%

10 year home value change: +20.8%

#1. 47406 (Bloomington)