Indiana panel drops contentious requirement from voting bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A legislative committee has overhauled a contentious proposal to require Indiana voters to submit identification numbers with mail-in ballot applications.

Changes approved Thursday by the House elections committee will only require submission of a voter’s Indiana driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number with online mail ballot applications. The panel deleted provisions to make voters put such numbers on paper applications.

Some election officials and voting rights advocates argued that would create a hurdle for voters since they likely wouldn’t know which number is on file with county election officials.