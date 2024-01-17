INDIANAPOLIS — Rising substance misuse, unhealthy lifestyle choices and an increase in chronic disease are a few of the reasons why Indiana ranked poorly in a study recently conducted by Forbes Advisor which evaluated the health conditions of Americans around the country.

The study ranked each state according to 21 metrics spread out among three key health categories. The study assessed the metrics based on disease risk factors and prevalence, substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook. Each category was measured based on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the worst performance.

Indiana received a total score of 76.37 out of 100 based on those categories, meaning that the Hoosier State ranked 10th compared to the rest of the country when it comes to the total number of unhealthy populations.

Around 184.63 Hoosiers per 100,000 residents die from heart disease, according to the study. 10.8% of adults residing in Indiana also have diabetes.

Indiana did rank slightly better when it came to substance abuse with a score of 52.07 out of 100.

The category that Indiana received the poorest ranking in was lifestyle habits and health outlook, receiving a score of 82.00 out of 100. Hoosiers received a slightly lower rank for disease risk factors with a score of 72.92.

It is estimated that six in 10 Americans experience at least one chronic disease while four out of 10 Americans experience two or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic diseases are defined as any health conditions — such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes — that last for a year or longer.

The total number of Americans struggling with chronic diseases is set to increase over the next several decades, according to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The number of Americans with diabetes is currently projected to rise by nearly 40% while other health conditions like hypertension (27.2%) and obesity (18.3%) are also expected to increase between 2025 and 2060, according to the journal.

West Virginia was ranked as the unhealthiest state in the country, according to the study. West Virginia’s statistics do not make for good reading: the Mountain State is home to the highest percentage of adult smokers (21%), the highest percentage of obese adults (41%) and the second-shortest life expectancy of 73.9 years.

In contrast, Hawaii received the best ranking due to its low-risk disease factors and unhealthy lifestyle habits. The Aloha State also boasts the lowest chronic lower respiratory disease mortality rate, with 17.83 deaths recorded per 100,000 people, the longest life expectance of 80.87 years and the second-lowest percentage of adults dealing with obesity (25.9%).