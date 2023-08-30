Henderson, KY (WEHT) – Indiana is the seventh-most dangerous state for truck drivers. An analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 13% of all fatal traffic crashes involved a large truck.

Nebraska came in at number one as the most dangerous state, with Iowa coming in second place and the sunflower state of Kansas in third.

Rhode Island, the smallest state in square miles, was the safest place for large truck drivers, with just 3% of fatal traffic accidents involving a truck.