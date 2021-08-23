Indiana ranks 40th in the nation for women’s equality

(WEHT)– According to WalletHub’s study, Indiana ranks among 10 of the worst states for gender equality. Kentucky and Illinois both fall close to the middle among 2021’s best and worst states for women’s equality.

Although women’s rights in the U.S. have evolved since the 19 Amendment gave women the right to vote, the U.S. isn’t leading the world in gender equality. The U.S. ranked 53 of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 156 countries based on gender equality. WalletHub’s recent study shows the workplace shows evidence of inequality in America.

Despite their advances toward social equality, women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Women make up more than 50 percent of the population, but constitute only around 27% of legislators and 25 percent of Fortune 500 board seats.

Women also faced inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women were initially laid off at a greater rate than men and re-employed more slowly.

The gap has started to close. For example, more than half of job gains in May went to women, and the June unemployment rate for women was 5.5%, compared to 5.9% for men.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality. The data ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. You can find the full study here but can see how the Tri-State fairs through the data listed below.

Indiana Overall rank 40 out of 50 states Total Score: 49.27 Workplace Enviroment: 47 Education and Health: 37 Political empowerment: 25



Illinois Overall rank 22 out of 50 states Total Score: 58.84 Workplace Enviroment: 37 Education and Health: 30 Political empowerment: 10

