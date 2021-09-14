Indiana renters behind on payment worry about eviction

(MagnifyMoney) In late August 2021, the Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium, putting millions of renters at risk of eviction despite COVID-19 cases inundating hospitals again, expanded unemployment benefits ending and the national unemployment rate sitting higher than its pre-pandemic levels.

Indiana ranks #4 in highest percentage of renters who are behind on payments that say an eviction is somewhat or very likely. Of those behind on rent in Indiana, 66.2% say they’re likely to face eviction in the coming months, according to the latest MagnifyMoney study. The Hoosier state also has one of the smallest shares of delinquent renters.

Renters struggling to make rent payments should talk to their landlord as soon as possible to try to avoid a worsening situation.