HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Senate passed a bill that would allow speed cameras in work zones on Monday.

The cameras will only record the drivers going at least 11 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

Posey County State Senator Jim Tomes voted against the bill. Tomes made a statement about the bill.

Well, I don’t know if these things really do what we’re hoping they will. I hope this one does, I do, but you know the people who might be out of state will see one of these things, the picture was taken, and they may not care one way or another; it did not stop them from speeding, I hope this does what you’re saying, but sometimes these bills, I don’t know if they do, and sometimes they just aren’t the great idea we thought they were.”

Vaneta Becker also voted against it.

Mark Messmer voted for the bill. It now goes to the House to approve any amendments.